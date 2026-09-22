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Stephen Pollard

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Stephen Pollard

Opinion

Ed Miliband’s show of Jewish pride: kicking Israel on Yom Kippur

Whether he is wrecking Britain’s alliance with its most important Middle Eastern ally or ordering a fruity vegan flapjack, our friends and foes alike must surely conclude that our Foreign Secretary is a bad joke

September 22, 2026 17:02
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Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband (Image: X)
3 min read
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If it’s Yom Kippur, it must be time for an Ed Miliband video. And not just any video, but one revelling in the kicking he has given Israel.

As a self-described “proud British Jew” – the words the Foreign Secretary used to open his Commons statement earlier this month when announcing his sanctions against the Jewish state – one might wonder why Ed Miliband (the man, never forget, responsible for foisting Jeremy Corbyn on us when he changed the voting rules for the Labour leadership) chose Yom Kippur of all days to release his latest video. It’s Ed Miliband, after all, who has chosen to make a big deal about his being a Jewish foreign secretary attacking Israel. It’s Ed Miliband who has put his religion front and centre of his Middle East policy (or, more accurately, of his attempt to appease the sectarian Muslim vote).

It is of course Miliband’s business alone what he chooses to do on Yom Kippur. But it’s everyone’s business to note it, if they so wish, given his use of his Judaism as a way of “koshering” his stance on Israel.

But let’s focus on what he said in the video, rather than the incongruence of the date on which he said it. Let me quote him in full: “This government’s approach to foreign policy is simple: strong in our values, bold in our action, relentless in the alliances we build. You saw that approach with what we did about Israel and Palestine, calling out what was happening in Gaza and the West Bank and taking action.

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Topics:

Ed Miliband

Israel

United Nations

Yom Kippur

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