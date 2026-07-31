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BBC upholds complaint over Lord Walney appearance for failure to disclose Israel links

The former government advisor, who appeared on BBC News to discuss the proscription of Palestine Action, told the JC he is proud of his connections to the Jewish state

July 31, 2026 15:38
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John Woodcock, Lord Walney (Image: House of Lords)

By

Jamie Shapiro

1 min read
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Lord Walney has told the JC that he is “proud” of his Israeli links after a complaint to the BBC for not revealing his affiliations was upheld.

The former independent adviser to the government on political violence and disruption appeared on a BBC News programme, to discuss the proscription of Palestine Action after the High Court ruled it unlawful in February – a decision subsequently overturned by the Court of Appeal.

The BBC introduced Walney as a “critic” of the group, leading to a complaint from a viewer that it did not meet its own editorial guidelines of offering “appropriate information” and “affiliations”.

Walney was the chair of Labour Friends of Israel from July 2011 to January 2013 and was also formerly the paid chair of the Purpose Defence Coalition, a group which includes Israeli military manufacturer Leonardo, where he acted as its engagement director.

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Topics:

BBC

Labour Friends of Israel

Palestine Action

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