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BBC admits Katty Kay broke impartiality rules with ‘genocide’ comments on Lineker-owned podcast

The corporation’s US Special Correspondent referred to the ‘genocide’ in Gaza as an established fact while hosting The Rest Is Politics: US

September 2, 2026 15:48
Katty Kay.jpg
Katty Kay (C) in the Royal Box at Wimbledon 2025 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 08, 2025 (Getty Images)

By

Mark Wood

2 min read
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One of the BBC’s most senior journalists broke the broadcaster’s impartiality rules by referring to the “genocide” in Gaza as fact while hosting her podcast, the corporation has admitted.

US Special Correspondent Katty Kay, 61, made the comment during an episode of The Rest is Politics: US podcast, which is produced by Gary Lineker’s company Goalhanger.

Former England star Lineker stepped away from his own role at the BBC “by mutual agreement” last year following a furore over a post he shared about Zionism which featured an image of a rat.

Last year Goalhanger, which Lineker, 65, co-owns with Tony Pastor, a former ITV controller of sport, and Jack Davenport, previously a senior BBC journalist, made £37.9m in sales thanks to a stable of popular podcasts.

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Topics:

BBC

Genocide

Israel

Gaza

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