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Oscar winner Lucie Kon ‘looking forward’ to ministerial meeting after BBC antisemitism probe raised in parliament

The celebrated producer has alleged that she was subjected to anti-Jewish hate during her time at the corporation

November 12, 2026 13:33
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Lucie Kon attends the Vanity Fair Oscar's party in Hollywood, California, on March 15, 2026 (Courtesy)

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

2 min read
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Oscar-winning documentary producer Lucie Kon has said she is “lookig forward” to a meeting with Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy after her case was raised during a discussion on antisemitism within the BBC in parliament.

Kon, who received a £400,000 payout when she left the corporation in April after allegedly being subjected to antisemitic remarks from colleagues, said it was “time to rewrite the playbook” and address a system that was “failing” Jewish employees.

Her case was raised by Conservative MP Rebecca Smith, who called for an independent inquiry into antisemitism at the BBC.

“A growing number of Jewish employees at the BBC [are] reporting that they face anti-Jewish racism at work, and revelations about the BBC’s appalling treatment of Jewish Oscar-winning producer Lucie Kon show that they have failed to deal with antisemitism at the heart of the corporation,” she said.

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Topics:

BBC

Lisa Nandy

Antisemitism

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