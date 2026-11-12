Oscar winner Lucie Kon ‘looking forward’ to ministerial meeting after BBC antisemitism probe raised in parliament

“So, does the secretary of state agree that an independent inquiry into antisemitism within the BBC is urgently needed?”

Kon was also name-checked by Shadow Culture Secretary Rebecca Paul, who claimed her experiences were indicative of a wider problem within the corporation’s complaints process.

“Oscar-winning producer Lucie Kon has also shared her experience with the BBC after reporting antisemitic behaviour and has raised concerns about the complaints process,” said Paul

“In light of these harrowing stories, what discussions is the culture secretary having with the BBC as part of charter renewal to ensure we see more effective investigation of serious workplace complaints and a zero-tolerance approach to misconduct going forwards?”

In her response, Nandy said she had raised the case with the BBC’s director-general, Matt Brittin, adding: This is something that I’ve discussed directly with the director-general of the BBC, and I will be meeting Lucie in the coming weeks to discuss this directly with her.

“There has been an enormous amount of work that the BBC has done on this issue with the Board of Deputies and with other Jewish organisations.

“But I do firmly recognise that there is more to be done, and we want the BBC to be an exemplar of how the Jewish community are treated in this country.

“This government does not believe antisemitism is just a problem for Jewish people to solve. It is a test of the society that we are seeking to build together, and we all have to step up and be counted.”

Kon, a former commissioning editor at the BBC, alleged colleagues told her Zionists were “evil” in the wake of the October 7 attacks. She also alleged that she was told she could not oversee a documentary on the attacks because she had “skin in the game”.

And she claimed that she was advised that a documentary about those killed at the Nova music festival needed to “contextualise” Hamas’s assault.

Responding to Nandy’s statement, she said: “For three years I was told to keep quiet. This morning my case was raised in parliament… Lisa Nandy said she has discussed my case with the Director-General and will meet me in the coming weeks. I’m looking forward to that conversation.

“So many people, including former colleagues, have been in touch to say they wish they’d known what I was going through so they could have helped.

“Sadly, most have also said they’re not surprised by what they’ve read and heard. One called it straight out of the BBC playbook. It's time to rewrite the playbook.

“Change doesn’t happen because you say you’ve changed. It happens when you listen to the people the system is failing, and act on what they tell you.

“I believe in the BBC. It should hold itself to the standards it holds everyone else to.”

The BBC has been contacted for comment.

Lucie Kon will be in conversation with The JC’s Investigations Correspondent, Jane Prinsley, on Monday 30 November at 7.30pm at a NW London venue, discussing her battle with the BBC over alleged antisemitism and the personal cost of speaking out.

Presented by The Jewish Chronicle in partnership with the Board of Deputies. Book your tickets here.