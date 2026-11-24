They wrote: “We, and many others, regard Mr Khan’s sanction as falling somewhere between astonishing and bizarre. To be clear: we do not believe that the sanction would have been the same had Mr Khan attacked other racial groups in similar terms.”

The pair also raised concerns about what they described as inconsistent treatment of antisemitism by the regulator.

Their letter referred to a previous complaint involving a barrister who had described one of the signatories as a “racist apologist for genocide and apartheid” on X.

Although the BSB accepted that the language was offensive, the complaint was dismissed because the regulator did not consider it sufficiently serious to meet the relevant disciplinary threshold. The decision was subsequently upheld on appeal.

“The Board is clearly failing in its duties as a regulator when it comes to anti-Jewish racism,” they went on.

Sharing the letter on X, Lord Wolfson also criticised what he described as a disparity in the treatment of antisemitic language compared with abuse directed at other communities.

He said: “Language which would surely attract lengthy suspensions if directed at other racial groups, attracts remarkably short ones when directed at Jews.”

He also alleged that the regulator was “clearly not just failing in its approach to anti-Jewish racism – it’s ‘seriously’ failing”.

Among the posts Khan made on LinkedIn was a call for “a complete global cleansing” of what he described as the “pernicious cult” of Zionism.

In another post, Khan wrote: “The world needs to eradicate Zios globally.”

He also invoked Nazi terminology, writing: “There is only 1 final solution to that problem that is Israel.”

In a separate post, he said: “Scum like this should be in a gas chamber.”

The disciplinary tribunal, which concluded its hearing on November 10, found two charges of professional misconduct proven. It ruled that Khan's behaviour was likely to diminish the trust and confidence the public places in him and the legal profession.

He was suspended for four months and ordered to pay £2,880 in costs. The decision remains open to appeal, and the suspension will only take effect once the appeal period has expired without an appeal being lodged.

The BSB confirmed that it had the power to appeal disciplinary decisions, including sanctions, but said it was waiting to receive the tribunal's full written reasons before considering its options alongside legal advice.