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Barrister who called for ‘eradication’ of ‘Zios’ handed four-month suspension

Forz Khan suggested a ‘global cleansing’ as the ‘final solution to that problem that is Israel’ and advocated for the use of gas chambers

November 16, 2026 11:47
Khan.jpg
Forz Khan (Bar Council of England and Wales)

By

Hayley Cregor

2 min read
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A London barrister who called for the world to “eradicate Zios” and demanded a “global cleansing” of Zionism has been suspended from his practice for four months following a disciplinary tribunal ruling that several of his social media posts were antisemitic.

Forz Khan, who practises as a self-employed barrister, was found guilty of professional misconduct by a three-person disciplinary tribunal following a hearing held by the Bar Tribunals and Adjudication Service.

The tribunal, whose decision was issued on November 10, ruled that five posts published on Khan’s LinkedIn account in March and April 2025, taken individually or together and in their context, were “antsemitic and/or seriously offensive”.

In one post, published in March last year, Khan wrote: “There is only one solution to the evil that is Zionism. Unless there is a complete global cleansing, this pernicious cult will continue to spread its hate, genocide and evil.”

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Antizionism

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