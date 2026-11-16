Barrister who called for ‘eradication’ of ‘Zios’ handed four-month suspension

In another, he claimed: “The best recruitment tool for Hamas in Israel is Israel, its policies of evil and the IDF. There is only 1 final solution to that problem that is Israel.”

He also described Israel as a “colonial land-thieving apartheid war criminal entity”, adding: “The world needs to eradicate Zios globally.”

The posts continued into April, when Khan repeated his accusations against Israel, writing: “This entity calling itself Israel is an apartheid war criminal entity, governed by war criminals, committing genocide, war crimes and breaking international law.

“Until there is the wholesale dismantling of this thoroughly vile entity, evil will pervade the region. There is only 1 final solution to the problem of Israel.”

In a separate post during the same month, he wrote: “Scum like this should be in a gas chamber.”

The tribunal found that the comments breached Core Duty 5 of the Bar Standards Board's Handbook, which requires barristers not to behave in a way likely to undermine public confidence in them or the legal profession.

Its published findings stated: “Mr Forz Khan, a barrister, behaved in a manner which was likely to diminish the trust and confidence which the public places in him or in the profession.”

Khan, who practises from his own chambers in south-west London, was admitted to the Bar by Middle Temple. His areas of practice include criminal, family and immigration law, as well as licensing and public law.

The latest ruling is not the first time Khan has faced disciplinary action. In 2018, the High Court considered an earlier professional misconduct case involving allegations that he had repeated serious, unsubstantiated accusations against another barrister and contacted that barrister's wife through LinkedIn.

Khan had admitted the charges before the disciplinary tribunal.

The High Court upheld the misconduct findings but ruled that the original seven-month suspension was disproportionate, substituting shorter periods of suspension.

Legal publication Legal Futures reported that the Bar Standards Board received 279 complaints concerning barristers' social media activity during 2025-26, more than double the previous year's figure. Of these, 192 related to the Israel-Palestine conflict.

The regulator has repeatedly emphasised that barristers are subject to professional conduct obligations beyond their work in court. Core Duty 5 applies to their wider conduct where it risks undermining public confidence in the profession.

The tribunal's decision against Khan is currently listed as open to appeal. If no appeal is made, Khan will serve the four-month suspension and will be required to pay the £2,880 costs order.