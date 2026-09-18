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Archbishop of Canterbury retracts award for Muslim cleric who suggested honouring Osama bin Laden

Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi was given an award on the anniversary of 9/11 by Dame Sarah Mullally for interfaith co-operation

September 18, 2026 11:54
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Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi and his wife being presented with The Hubert Walter Award for Reconciliation and Interfaith Cooperation by Dame Sarah Mullally, Archbishop of Canterbury (Image: Neil Turner/Lambeth Palace/PA Wire)

By

JC Reporter

3 min read
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The Archbishop of Canterbury’s office has withdrawn an award handed to a Muslim cleric who previously suggested bestowing an honorary title on Osama bin Laden.

Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi was given an award on Friday, the 25th anniversary of 9/11, by Dame Sarah Mullally for reconciliation and interfaith co-operation.

In 2007, as head of the Pakistan Ulema Council group of Islamic clerics and scholars, the imam said he would give bin Laden – the orchestrator of the September 11 terror attacks – the title Saifullah, which means “Sword of God”, for “serving Muslims by waging jihad against infidels”.

According to Reuters, Ashrafi said that year: “We are pleased to award the title of Saifullah [sword of God] to Osama bin Laden after the British government’s decision to bestow the title of ‘Sir’ on blasphemer Rushdie. This is the highest title for a Muslim warrior.

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September 11

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