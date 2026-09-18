Archbishop of Canterbury retracts award for Muslim cleric who suggested honouring Osama bin Laden

“If a blasphemer can be given the title ‘Sir’ by the West despite the fact he’s hurt the feelings of Muslims, then a mujahid who has been fighting for Islam against the Russians, Americans and British must be given the lofty title of Islam, Saifullah.”

A caption accompanying an image of Ashrafi receiving his award last week said he was being recognised “for his outstanding work as an ambassador of interfaith harmony in Pakistan”.

The National Secular Society (NSS) branded the award presentation “obscene, and almost beyond parody”, having taken place on the anniversary of the terror attack that claimed the lives of nearly 3,000 people, including 67 British citizens.

Lambeth Palace said: “Previous comments made by Imam Ashrafi have come to light that have led Lambeth Palace to reconsider this award and we can now confirm today that the award has been withdrawn.”

In a statement, a spokesperson for Ashrafi said his remarks were being reported “without their proper context”.

His 2007 comments on bin Laden came amid protests in Pakistan against Satanic Verses author Salman Rushdie being given a knighthood in Britain.

Ashrafi told the Press Association he had been “giving an example” at the time to demonstrate the equivalence in offence caused to the Muslim community by the awarding of an honour to Rushdie.

He insisted the title had not actually been bestowed on bin Laden.

His spokesperson said: “Regarding Osama bin Laden, Ashrafi’s remarks have been presented without their proper context.

“His comparison was not an endorsement of bin Laden; it was made in the context of explaining the hurt felt by many Muslims over the British honour given to Salman Rushdie.

“His longstanding record against terrorism and violent extremism should be considered when assessing such remarks.”

NSS chief executive Stephen Evans said: “We welcome the withdrawal of this award, but it is astonishing that it was given in the first place – on the anniversary of 9/11, no less.

“This episode reveals not only appallingly poor judgement and inadequate due diligence, but a dangerous naivety about the religious figures legitimised through interfaith engagement.

“A Church capable of such a serious failure of judgement should not enjoy constitutional privilege, including 26 bishops making our laws. It is time the Church of England was disestablished.”

Lambeth Palace said the award had been given “for Imam Ashrafi’s longstanding support for religious minorities in Pakistan, particularly the Christian community – support that is valued by many Christians in Pakistan including its Anglican Church”.

The statement added: “It is a longstanding principle of interfaith dialogue and co-operation that we must engage with one another across deeply-held differences, and that remains the case.”

But given the “previous comments” the Palace said had “come to light”, Ashrafi was contacted to make him aware his award had been withdrawn.

Ashrafi’s spokesperson also responded to some online criticism of his wife and daughter wearing religious garments with their faces covered in the photograph.

He said: “The decision of Ashrafi’s wife and daughter to observe hijab is their personal and religious right.

“Ashrafi also dedicated his recent Hubert Walter Award to his wife, acknowledging her support and contribution throughout his work.”

He was one of 27 people presented with a Lambeth Award last week, recognising recipients’ “extraordinary contributions to the Church of England, the Anglican Communion and wider society”.

It was the first time Dame Sarah had presented the Lambeth Awards since taking office earlier this year.