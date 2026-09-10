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Archbishop of York suggests ‘further measures’ may be needed against Israel

Church of England’s second-most senior bishop Stephen Cottrell asks in Lords debate if sanctions announced by foreign secretary Ed Miliband are enough

September 10, 2026 08:24
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Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell (Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter

2 min read
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The Archbishop of York has asked if the government should impose “further measures” against Israel to stop housebuilding projects in the West Bank.

Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband said earlier this week that Britain would ban the import of goods from settlements.

He also vowed to “take action against specific companies and individuals who provide services such as construction, infrastructure, financing, or real estate for settlement expansion”.

Speaking in the House of Lords on Wednesday, Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell said he welcomed Mr Miliband’s statement.

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Israel

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