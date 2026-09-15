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Activist who painted ‘Free Palestine’ on Churchill statue cleared of criminal damage

Olax Outis, who is also known as Caspar San Giorgi, told the jury that the paint he used to label the former prime minister a ‘Zionist war criminal’ could be washed off and so did not cause any damage to the monument

September 15, 2026 12:27
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Graffiti on a statue of Britain's former Prime Minister Winston Churchill in Parliament Square on February 27, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

2 min read
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A pro-Palestine activist who spray-painted slogans onto a statue of Sir Winston Churchill has been found not guilty of criminal damage.

Olax Outis, who is also known as Caspar San Giorgi, climbed onto the statue in Parliament Square in February, wearing a red boiler suit emblazoned with the words “I support Palestine Action”.

He was accused of causing more than £7,000 of damage by using red spray paint to cover the statue with phrases including “stop the genocide” and “Free Palestine”, describing Churchill as a “Zionist war criminal”, and calling for then-prime minister Sir Keir Starmer to stand trial for war crimes.

But he denied the criminal damage charge at trial, telling a jury he did not believe he had done anything criminal because he was sending a message to parliament, and he disputed that the washable paint had actually damaged the statue.

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Topics:

Court and Crime

Courts

Pro-Palestine protests

Parliament

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