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Churchill statue ‘vandal’ tells court he is proud of pro-Palestine protest

Olax Outis told court: ‘I don’t really care about the financials involved’

September 11, 2026 16:13
GettyImages-2263297949.jpg
Graffiti reading 'Free Palestine' is pictured on a statue of Britain's former Prime Minister Winston Churchill in Parliament Square, in central London on February 27, 2026. (Photo by Brook Mitchell / AFP via Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter

2 min read
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A pro-Palestine activist who spray painted slogans on to a statue of Sir Winston Churchill has told a jury he was “not concerned” about being found guilty and just wanted his protest to be heard.

Olax Outis, who is also known as Caspar San Giorgi, climbed on to the statue in Parliament Square, central London, wearing a red boiler suit emblazoned with the words “I support Palestine Action”.

He is accused of causing more than £7,000 of damage by using red spray paint to cover the statue with phrases including “Stop the Genocide” and “Free Palestine”, describing Churchill as a “Zionist war criminal”, and calling for former prime minister Sir Keir Starmer to stand trial for war crimes.

Giving evidence, San Giorgi, 39, said he did not consider his actions to be either criminal or have caused damage to the statue and its plinth.

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Topics:

Courts

Churchill

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