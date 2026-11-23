“I was taking the kids to Auschwitz when I told my mum, and she then told me. My nan’s name was Patricia Green. The family name used to be Greenberg before it was shortened to Green. I had no idea.”

Rooney had previously spoken about the discovery in his Disney+ documentary, The Real Rooneys, which follows his life alongside wife Coleen and their four sons.

When on a family trip to Poland, Rooney "found out that [his] mum’s mum, so [his] nan’s, family were Polish Jews,” he said.

When a producer suggested that his maternal ancestry could mean he was technically Jewish, Rooney responded: “I’m Catholic. But then I’ve always asked questions like, why aren’t we Jewish?”

The Rooney’s took the trip to Auschwitz, after their two youngest sons, Kit, 10, and Cass, 8, requested to go after learning about the Second World War at school.

Coleen told the Disney+ documentary that the visit was the family’s idea rather than something arranged for television, adding that Kit “really wanted to go”.

Rooney explained how “it’s really important to learn about history, good and bad.”

“Sometimes with your kids, you only want to tell them good stuff, and I don’t think that’s good for them.”

He also joked about the possibility of exploring his newly discovered heritage in a television spin-off, “Roo the Jew.”

Following on from the conversation on I’m A Celebrity, Rooney also spoke about his childhood in Liverpool: “My mum was a dinner lady, and my dad used to deliver beer to the pubs. We didn’t have much, but we were happy.”

“Coleen is from the same area, too. We’ve known each other since we were babies,” he added. The couple married in 2008 and have four sons.

Rooney's appearance in the jungle has already produced several unexpected revelations.

During another conversation with campmates, he discussed his varied musical tastes, admitting that his pre-match listening habits were rather different from what fans might expect.

“I’m very diverse. I’ve been listening to Stormzy more recently,” he explained. “But then before a game, I used to listen to Susan Boyle.”

He also admitted to “love Celine Dion…. Whitney Houston, Tina Turner”.