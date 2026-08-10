Become a Member
Showbiz

‘A total star’: Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham praises Israeli Eurovision singer Noa Kirel

Waddingham hosted the 2023 song contest, in which Kirel came third for her song ‘Unicorn’

August 10, 2026 14:36
GettyImages-2287572224.jpg
English actress Hannah Waddingham attends the LA FYC screening of Apple TV's "Ted Lasso" at the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles, on July 29, 2026. (Photo by Unique Nicole / AFP via Getty Images)

By

Jamie Shapiro

1 min read
Add us as a preferred source

British actress Hannah Waddingham has heaped praise on Israeli singer Noa Kirel after the pair met during the Eurovision Song Contest.

Ted Lasso and Game of Thrones star Waddingham hosted the 2023 iteration of the competition, in which Kirel was Israel’s entrant and ultimately finished third.

Asked by Israeli outlet Mako whether she remembered Kirel’s song. Unicorn, which scored the maximum 12 points on the jury vote, she said: “Of course I remember the song! She's stunning. My daughter was nine at the time, and we were both obsessed with that song.

“If people don't know her, they need to discover her. She's a firecracker, that girl is a total star in every way.”

To get more news, click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Topics:

Noa Kirel

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper