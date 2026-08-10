‘A total star’: Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham praises Israeli Eurovision singer Noa Kirel

British actress Hannah Waddingham has heaped praise on Israeli singer Noa Kirel after the pair met during the Eurovision Song Contest.

Ted Lasso and Game of Thrones star Waddingham hosted the 2023 iteration of the competition, in which Kirel was Israel’s entrant and ultimately finished third.

Asked by Israeli outlet Mako whether she remembered Kirel’s song. Unicorn, which scored the maximum 12 points on the jury vote, she said: “Of course I remember the song! She's stunning. My daughter was nine at the time, and we were both obsessed with that song.

“If people don't know her, they need to discover her. She's a firecracker, that girl is a total star in every way.”