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‘The Pitt’ star Noah Wyle named Sexiest Man Alive

The Jewish star, who plays Dr Michael ‘Robby’ Robinavitch in the hit HBO drama, revealed that it was his wife, Sara, who convinced him to accept the award after he ‘thought it was a prank’

October 28, 2026 12:07
Wyle.jpg
Noah Wyle attends an Emmy event for 'The Pitt' season two at the David Geffen Theater in Los Angeles, California, on June 09, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

Jacob Jaffa

2 min read
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Noah Wyle, star of HBO’s The Pitt, has been named People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive.

Wyle, who plays Dr Michael ‘Robby’ Robinavitch in the hit medical drama, said that he “thought that sounded like a prank” when the outlet told him he had claimed the title, which it has awarded since 1985.

The 55-year-old becomes the first Jewish star to win the crown since Paul Rudd in 2021 and Maroon 5’s Adam Levine in 2013 before him.

Noah and Sara Wyle attend the Cedars-Sinai Board of Governors Sunset Soirée at the Warner Bros Studios in Burbank, California, on October 11, 2026 (Getty Images)Noah and Sara Wyle attend the Cedars-Sinai Board of Governors Sunset Soirée at the Warner Bros Studios in Burbank, California, on October 11, 2026 (Getty Images)Getty Images for Cedars-Sinai Bo

In fact, he revealed that it was his wife, Sara, who convinced him he was “SMA material".

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Jewish actors

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