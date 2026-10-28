‘The Pitt’ star Noah Wyle named Sexiest Man Alive

“She thinks I’m a good guy and that the kind of person that I am and the kind of father I am, the kind of husband I am, is worth promoting,” he told People.

“I thought, ‘Okay, if you say so.’ She was very pleased that this reflects well on her taste.”

However, Wyle joked that the reactions of his three children brought him back down to earth quickly enough.

Noah Wyle attends the 2026 HBO Max Emmy Afterparty at the San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood, California, on September 14, 2026 (Getty Images) Getty Images for HBO Max

“My son is super practical. He was like, 'Oh, this is going to make my life so much harder now,’” the multi-time Emmy winner recalled.

“But also, you invite a lot of haters too. My older daughter was just like, 'No way, no way.' Because I think she’s going to tease me about this for the next 50 years… I am going to take a lot of ribbing from friends and family for sure.”

The Pitt, which follows the staff of a Pittsburgh hospital’s emergency department over the course of a single shift, with each episode showing an hour of the day in real time, is due to return for a third series in January.

It has been an instant sensation for HBO, with season one averaging ten million viewers, rising to 15.4 million for season two, and has won the Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series two years in a row.

Noah Wyle speaks alongside his mother, nurse Marty Wyle (R), after the 'Healthcare is Human' rally on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on May 21, 2026 (Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

On how his work has helped him feel more comfortable in his own skin, Wyle added: “You get into this because you are a natural observer. Then that privacy is immediately taken from you if you get any notoriety.

“It could be a hard thing to reconcile. It took me a long time.

“The Pitt gives me the opportunity to do it differently than I did the first time – with a little bit more presence and a little bit more composure.”

The Pitt season three will be available on HBO Max internationally in January 2027, with a premiere date TBC.