The Pitt’s Noah Wyle wins again as Jewish stars shine at the Emmys

Jewish talent took centre stage at this year’s Emmy Awards, with The Pitt star Noah Wyle and Slow Horses director Saul Metzstein among the winners.

Wyle took home the gong for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for the second consecutive year, while The Pitt won in the Outstanding Drama Series category.

Wyle has Jewish ancestry on his father’s side and was raised culturally Jewish, though not particularly religiously. In recent years, though, he has spoken of becoming more connected to his Judaism through his daughter and his work playing Jewish doctor Michael ‘Robby’ Robinavitch.

“I grew up in LA. I’m a Hollywood kid. I was raised on a television, and movie theatres were my place of worship,” he said during his acceptance speech, adding: “This is all I’ve ever wanted to do, and this is the only club I’ve ever wanted to join.”