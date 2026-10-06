Sydney Sweeney ‘serious’ about converting to Judaism

Actor Sydney Sweeney is ‘serious’ about converting to Judaism and has met with two rabbis, it has been reported.
The 29-year-old, who has had roles in TV series The Handmaid’s Tale and The White Lotus, is in a relationship with Jewish businessman and former talent manager Scooter Braun, 44.
According to sources speaking to the New York Post’s celebrity column Page Six: “The couple is discussing having their own family and Scooter feels strongly on the subject.”
The paper said Sweeney had met with two rabbis after recently attending a Rosh Hashanah service at Temple Sholom Synagogue in Greenwich, Connecticut, with Braun, where they “sat at the back”.
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