‘Delight in other people’s creativity’: Nicholas Hytner hails return of ‘The History Boys’ for first West End run in 20 years

Hytner, who also directed the 2006 film adaptation, believes the play's themes remain particularly relevant as a new generation grows up in a world shaped by social media and artificial intelligence.

He said: “It feels as if so much of what state education was focused on in the last 20 years is proving to be beside the point, when AI can do so much of what pupils were being prepared to do.”

“Schools could do a lot worse than introduce pupils to creativity, and to delight in other people’s creativity.”

The revival also comes amid the government’s first major revision of the national curriculum and GCSEs in over a decade. A revised curriculum is expected in spring 2027, with implementation from 2028.

Hytner warned that humanities subjects had been increasingly neglected in state schools.

“There has been a decline of humanities subjects in state schools, an almost terminal decline of music and drama teaching, history and modern languages have been downgraded,” he said.

“But it has obviously been a mistake, both for the individual pupil and our economic future, to neglect the humanities.”

The History Boys is one of the happiest plays I’ve written. Or rather, it was one of the happiest of my plays to write,” Bennett added.

“It was also one of the quickest to set down, taking far less than my usual five years. So, something of a record for me.

“The play is full of quotes and has itself become eminently quotable. A joy for any playwright. I welcome its return under Nicholas Hytner.”

The original production transferred from the National Theatre to the West End and Broadway, winning three Olivier Awards and six Tony Awards. It also helped launch the careers of James Corden, Russell Tovey and Dominic Cooper.