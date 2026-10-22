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‘Delight in other people’s creativity’: Nicholas Hytner hails return of ‘The History Boys’ for first West End run in 20 years

The acclaimed director expressed his hope that a renewal of his award-winning production can resonate with the younger generation

October 22, 2026 14:22
Hytner.jpg
Nicholas Hytner arrives for the gala presentation of 'The Choral' at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 5, 2025 (Getty Images)

By

Daisy Blakemore-Creedon

1 min read
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Nicholas Hytner has said he aspires to bring creativity back to the classroom as he prepares to revive his award-winning production of Alan Bennett’s The History Boys in London’s West End in 2027, two decades after its original run.

The production will open at the Theatre Royal Haymarket will preview on April 10, 2027, running until July 24.

It will reunite Hytner with original designer Bob Crowley, with Bennett also involved in the development.

First staged at the National Theatre in 2004, the play follows eight boys preparing for university entrance exams, as two teachers take contrasting approaches to education, and explores whether learning should be pursued for academic achievement or for its own sake, alongside themes of intellectual curiosity, adolescence and sexuality.

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Topics:

Theatre

Jewish theatre

West End

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