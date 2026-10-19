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Mike Tyson accuses Supreme of contract breach over erasure of Israeli flag from new streetwear line

The company substituted the Palestinian flag in place of that of the Jewish state in a line of sweatshirts inspired by an iconic jacket previously worn by the former heavyweight champion

October 19, 2026 15:12
Tyson.jpg
Mike Tyson attends the weigh-in for his fight against Jake Paul at the Toyota Music Factory in Dallas, Texas, on November 14, 2024 (Getty Images)

By

Hayley Cregor

1 min read
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Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson’s legal team has accused streetwear giant Supreme of breaching its contract after a hoodie featuring the Palestinian flag in place of the Israeli flag was withdrawn from a new fashion collection.

The garment, designed as part of Supreme’s collaboration with British designer Martine Rose, featured an image of Tyson encircled by national flags.

The design was inspired by a vintage jacket famously worn by Tyson ahead of a fight with influencer Jake Paul in 2024, but the original artwork included the Israeli flag where the new version displayed the Palestinian one.

Tyson’s representatives say the alteration was made without authorisation and have threatened legal action against Supreme, which has not publicly responded to the allegations.

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Topics:

Israel

boxing

Celebrity

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