Mike Tyson accuses Supreme of contract breach over erasure of Israeli flag from new streetwear line

In a statement to Rolling Stone, Mitchell Schuster, a lawyer at Meister Seelig & Schuster representing Tyson, said: “Mike Tyson collaborated with Supreme and Martine Rose on a collection honouring his boxing legacy. His team approved artwork inspired by his iconic Jeff Hamilton jacket solely to celebrate boxing history.

“Without authorisation, Supreme altered the approved design, embroiling Mr Tyson in an unrelated political crisis. This modification constitutes a material breach of contract. With Supreme ignoring repeated demands, Mr Tyson’s legal counsel will take all necessary action to protect his name, likeness, and legacy.”

The hoodie was initially featured in promotional material for the autumn 2026 collection, announced on Monday. After fashion commentators and social media users highlighted the flag substitution, images of the item reportedly disappeared from Supreme’s promotional pages.

When the wider collection went on sale on Thursday, 15 October, the hoodie was absent from the products available online and in stores. Other pieces from the collaboration, including clothing and footwear, remained available.

Rose, whose label has previously produced limited-edition T-shirts featuring Palestinian imagery as part of fundraising for humanitarian relief, has established a reputation for fashion that engages with cultural and political themes. Her collaboration with Supreme has included a wider range of designs beyond the Tyson-inspired piece.

The jacket also brings renewed attention to Tyson’s previous association with Israel. In November 2023, photographs circulated showing him at a Friends of the IDF fundraiser in Florida, held in the weeks following October 7.

Tyson subsequently issued a statement denying that he had donated money to the organisation.

“I want to clarify the recent portrayal of an event I attended,” he said at the time. “Invited for a casual evening out by a friend, I was unaware of the arranged fundraiser and no donations were made by me or on my behalf.”

The latest dispute comes as Tyson is also the subject of a four-part Netflix documentary series, Tyson, which revisits his boxing career and controversies outside the ring.

Tyson’s lawyers have said they will pursue “all necessary action” to protect his name and image.