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Larry David did not want to appear ‘nice’ in his biography, author reveals

Blake J Harris, who wrote ‘Emperor of Nothing: The Making of Larry David’, said the comedian ‘did not want people knowing about him’

October 23, 2026 15:03
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Larry David's biography is called 'Emperor of Nothing: The Making of Larry David' (Image: Getty Images)

By

Jamie Shapiro

1 min read
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The famously cynical comedian, actor and writer Larry David does not want to be seen as “nice”, according to his first biography which came out on Tuesday.

The 79-year-old's biographer, Blake J Harris, spoke to magazine Variety about what it was like working with the Jewish comedy legend on the book, Emperor of Nothing: The Making of Larry David.

She said the pair spoke weekly over video call for six months during Covid, and the book took six years to finish.

Harris described the conversation when he first approached David, saying he had told her: “There are far better ways to spend your time. There’s nothing interesting about me, and there’s no interest in me. That’s not being modest. It’s the truth.

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Larry David

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