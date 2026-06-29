My two-word review for Larry David’s new show: Watch it ★★★★★

So here is my review, in full: Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness: An Almost History of America is streaming now on HBO Max, with new episodes every Friday. It’s a sketch show about events in American history, marking the country’s 250th birthday. Watch it.

Thing is, a 39-word review isn’t going to get me paid. I suppose the JC want more from me than just “It’s a new Larry David show, so watch it”.

You want detail? The first sketch of the opening programme has Larry as Robert R Livingston, one of the five original drafters of the US Declaration of Independence. I don’t want to give away all the jokes but the sketch is built around Livingston as a 1776 version of Larry, suggesting the declaration includes demands such as that anyone invited to a dinner party should always be told who else will be there, that it should be illegal to wish anyone a happy new year after 7 January and that sharing umbrellas should be banned.

You can imagine Larry and his co-writer, Seinfeld and Curb alumnus Jeff Schaffer, going through key moments in US history and wondering what a Larry David character would add.

Which gives us Larry’s presence on Rosa Parks’ bus in Montgomery, Alabama in 1955. She sits next to him up front and refuses to move – but he is so crushingly dull that she ends up climbing over him to get to the back to escape his interminable wittering.

Critics have already said that the seven episodes of Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness: An Almost History of America aren’t as good as Curb, which is like saying that not all Mozart’s compositions are as good as Don Giovanni. So what? It’s still Larry David.

The show is produced by the Obamas’ Higher Ground company, and Barack is the first person we see on screen. Other cameos include Jon Hamm, Jane Krakowski, Henry Winkler, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Vince Vaughan, Jerry Seinfeld and Curb regulars Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman and JB Smoove.

It’s Larry David. Watch it.