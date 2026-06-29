My two-word review for Larry David’s new show: Watch it ★★★★★

“Can you review the new Larry David show?”, the editor asked.
“Of course,” I replied. This is that review.
Except it isn’t. I can’t objectively review anything by Larry David, who is not only the single greatest living comedy writer and performer (that ignores Mel Brooks, who was 100 last Saturday – but I want to be able to call Larry David the greatest, even if in truth he is only the second greatest) but also the man I aspire to be. I don’t mean as a multi-millionaire (well, obviously I do aspire to that, but let’s maintain a semblance of reality). I mean in the way he behaves both in his Curb Your Enthusiasm persona and in real life.
I’ve written before about this and how I flew to New York for one night to see Larry David on Broadway. For my 50th birthday I was given a signed picture of Larry and it now stands proudly in my hallway, so I see it – I see him – many times a day. Were he to stand in front of a camera and recite the alphabet 30 times, I’d not only watch, I’d tell you to watch, too. It’s Larry David! Reciting the alphabet! Not just once but 30 times! What’s not to like?!
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