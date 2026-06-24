Larry David fans still mourning the end of Curb Your Enthusiasm will be closing their spite stores early and studiously bypassing any dreaded stop-and-chats on Friday as they rush home to catch a new show created by the veteran comedian.

Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness: An Almost History of America, a sketch show about moments in American history, will be released on the streaming service HBO Max this week, marking the Seinfield co-creator’s first major project since ending Curb’s run after nearly quarter of a century in 2024.

A limited series, the show features cameos from a raft of famous faces, from the likes of Jon Hamm and Jane Krakowski to former US president Barack Obama. In David tradition, the kvetching comedian will play an exaggerated version of himself – misanthropic, endlessly petty and socially inept – this time in period costume.

Other celebrity guest stars to appear include Henry Winkler, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Vince Vaughan.