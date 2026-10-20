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Jesse Eisenberg celebrates ‘outsider perspective’ of being an Ashkenazi Jew after ‘The Debut’ smash hit

The actor turned director’s latest project, which premiered at the BFI London Film Festival, has received rave reviews

October 20, 2026 11:47
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Jesse Eisenberg poses ahead of the 'Screen Talk with Jesse Eisenberg' during the 70th BFI London Film Festival at BFI Southbank on October 18, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

Hayley Cregor

4 min read
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Jesse Eisenberg has celebrated his Jewish roots and revealed that his next project will be a television series, after he presented his latest directorial effort, The Debut, at the BFI London Film Festival.

The actor-turned-director, best known for his starring roles in The Social Network and the Now You See Me franchise, discussed his latest film at a Screen Talk event ahead of its UK premiere on Sunday night.

Starring Julianne Moore and Paul Giamatti, The Debut follows Mona Friedman, a woman in her sixties long overlooked by her family and friends, who finds both acclaim and meaning through a role in a local amateur musical.

Halle Bailey also features in the cast, alongside Eisenberg himself, who takes a supporting role.

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Topics:

Jesse Eisenberg

Film

Jewish film

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