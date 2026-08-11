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Jesse Eisenberg: ‘For me, being Jewish has always been a positive thing’

In a new interview, the Hollywood actor and director talks about his decision last year to donate a kidney to a stranger

August 11, 2026 14:39
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Jesse Eisenberg (Image: Getty Images)

By

Jamie Shapiro

2 min read
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Hollywood actor Jesse Eisenberg has said that being Jewish has always been a “positive thing” for him, and explained why he donated a kidney to a stranger.

Eisenberg, who starred in The Social Network and the Now You See Me franchise, made the remarks in an interview last month with YNet at the 60th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in the Czech Republic, where he received the President’s Award to honour his contributions to world cinema.

On being Jewish, he said: “For me, I’ve only had positive experiences... but I understand that my experience is probably not everyone’s experience, and I cannot speak for those other experiences.

“I’ve never experienced anything that made me feel I had to be afraid of my identity.”

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Jewish actors

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