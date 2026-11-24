“I created the recipe with her one night five years ago when we were both drunk,” he said.

Beckham went on to describe how the couple makes a conscious effort to support each other's professional ambitions.

“We both show up for each other. When she does a movie, I go, and I am supportive and just help her out,” he said.

“And yeah, we love it and we just, yeah, she’s the best.”

Beckham was among a number of celebrity guests attending the grand prix, which was hailed as one of the sport’s most exciting, with 35 separate lead changes. During the weekend, he also teamed up with actor Mark Wahlberg to create a speciality spicy margarita combining Wahlberg's Flecha Azul tequila with his Cloud23 sauce.

Beckham and Peltz, the daughter of billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz, who comes from a prominent Jewish family, married in Florida in April 2022.

Relations between the two families subsequently became the subject of widespread speculation, with reports of disagreements surrounding the wedding and the couple's decision to spend increasing amounts of time away from the UK.

The row reached a peak in January this year, when Brooklyn issued a lengthy statement on social media setting out his grievances against his parents.

He accused them of repeatedly attempting to undermine his marriage and said he had no intention of repairing the relationship.

“I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life,” he wrote.

He also alleged that his family placed greater importance on their public image than on personal relationships, claiming: “Brand Beckham comes first.”

His parents have not publicly responded in detail to the allegations.

Cloud23, meanwhile, has become one of Beckham’s principal business ventures. The brand was launched in 2024 at Bar Marmont in Los Angeles, following a series of social media cooking videos in which he demonstrated his culinary experiments.

The name is understood to reference the number 23 worn by his father during his football career, including his time at Real Madrid and LA Galaxy.