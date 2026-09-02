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Zack Polanski ‘likely’ to stand in Holborn and St Pancras by-election to replace Starmer

The Green leader will still need to progress through a local party selection process

September 2, 2026 14:12
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Green Party leader Zack Polanski speaks during a rally on March 28, 2026, in London (Getty Images)

By

Jane Prinsley

2 min read
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Zack Polanski is “likely” to put himself forward as the Green Party candidate for the Holborn and St Pancras by-election, the JC understands.

The leader of the Greens, who is Jewish, was canvassing in the north London constituency on Tuesday evening, hours after Sir Keir Starmer announced he was stepping down as the local MP after being ousted as prime minister.

Polanski will still need to pass the Holborn and St Pancras Green Party selection process, which is expected to conclude by the end of next week.

But a Green source confirmed that “everyone in the party is behind him running”.

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Zack Polanski

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