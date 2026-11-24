"As the leader of Southwark Council, I will not let you down on this point. That is why today we are launching the Southwark Green Party's action plan for Palestine.”

The plan, he said, included “reviewing our existing contracts and future procurement processes to ensure not a penny of Southwark residents' money supports the occupation”.

It also committed the local authority to work alongside “progressive councils across London to demand the London Local Government Pension fund does not invest in ways which support the occupation”.

McAsh further pledged to increase fundraising efforts to support charities including Medical Aid for Palestinians.

The plan also included a commitment to look into twinning arrangements with Palestinian towns and “raise the Palestinian flag over the council offices on the International Day of Solidarity for the Palestinian People.”

However, McAsh alluded to possible “legal and financial restrictions” on measures available to local authorities – foreign policy is not a devolved matter – but said that the Greens would “use every lever available at our disposal to support the Palestinian people”.

Local Labour MP Neil Coyle criticised the Greens, who run Southwark council in a coalition with the Liberal Democrats, for focusing on matters not under their direct control.

He told the JC: “People in Southwark want an action plan from their councillors for building new homes opposed by the Greens, tackling fly tipping ignored by the Greens, dealing with antisocial behaviour also ignored by the Greens, or preventing evictions for people abandoned by the Greens.

“Instead of a council focused on our borough and community, they’ve got a bunch of egotistical incompetents cosplaying on the international stage whilst failing our community."

He questioned what material difference the proposed plan championed by the leader of Southwark council would make to Palestinians: “Zack Polanski is more likely to hypnotise himself new breasts than Southwark Greens make any material difference to Palestinian lives.”

McAsh was first elected as a Labour councillor for Goose Green ward in 2018. The supporter of Jeremy Corbyn and Momentum had previously served as a cabinet member in Southwark Council’s Labour administration.

In 2025, he was briefly elected as Labour leader in Southwark, but the Labour Party ordered a re-run of the contest.

In February 2026, the former teacher defected to the Green Party saying Labour was “no longer the vehicle for social justice I once thought it was.”

The Greens’ coalition with the Liberal Democrats came under scrutiny in October this year shortly after Zack Polanski’s party decided to adopt a motion equating Zionism with racism.

McAsh was forced to clarify that neither he nor “any member of the council’s executive” backed the controversial motion.

A “joint administration statement against antisemitism” from McAsh and Lib Dem deputy leader Victor Chamberlain the day after the “Zionism with racism” motion was formally adopted did not mention the controversial vote. It did, however, condemn what it described as Israel’s “genocide” in Gaza and “state-sponsored ethnic cleansing in the West Bank”.