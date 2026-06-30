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Green council leader contributed to defeated Labour mayoral candidate’s controversial manifesto

James McAsh was a Corbyn-supporting councillor in Southwark and defected to Zack Polanski’s party earlier this year

June 30, 2026 13:21
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James McAsh, Green leader of Southwark Council (X)

By

Lorin Bell-Cross

3 min read

A Green council leader contributed to the controversial manifesto for a Labour mayoral candidate, the JC can reveal.

James McAsh is now Green leader of Southwark council.

He defected to Zack Polanski’s party in February this year, claiming Labour was “no longer the vehicle for social justice I once thought it was.”

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Topics:

Green Party

Labour Party

South London

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