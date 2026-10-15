Reject antisemitic ‘Zionism is racism’ policy or local government power-sharing deals will end, Labour tell Greens

He told MPs: “We will always take the right response when it comes to any partnerships we have with other parties. We cannot support a partnership with a party that holds a position that has recently been adopted.”

Reacting to Burnham’s remarks, Green Party leader Zack Polanski posted on X: “I'm the only Jewish leader of a political party. I'm a victim of antisemitism every day and I've made it clear Jewish people are welcome in my party. You're a prime minister who arms a genocide and locks pensioners up for opposing it.”

I'm the only Jewish leader of a political party.



I'm a victim of Antisemitism every day and I've made it clear Jewish people are welcome in my party.



You're a Prime Minister who arms a genocide and locks pensioners up for opposing it. https://t.co/EbkRyxggMV — Zack Polanski (@ZackPolanski) October 14, 2026

Today, Labour Party’s chair Bridget Phillipson MP repeated the prime minister’s criticism of the motion, describing it as “antisemitic” and saying it had “no place in British politics”.

She expanded on the conditions the party has imposed on the Green Party: “Where local Labour Parties currently have an arrangement with the Greens in local government, we expect their Green counterparts to make clear that they reject this position and to call on their national leadership to reconsider the policy.

“We have asked local Green groups to respond as a matter of urgency. Where they are unable to provide that assurance, Labour will bring any such local arrangement to an end. This isn’t an issue of party politics; it’s about doing what is right and upholding the values anyone holding public office should share.

“The Labour Party fought hard to address antisemitism within our own party and ensure it had no place in our politics. We have a responsibility to uphold those same standards in our relationships with other parties.”

Labour MPs welcomed their party’s announcement.

North Durham MP Luke Akehurst told the JC: "I've been calling for a ‘firewall’ where mainstream parties don't work with advocates of the vile ‘Zionism is Racism’ policy. I therefore welcome my NEC [National Executive Committee] colleagues instructing any Labour Group sharing power with the Greens to demand their Green counterparts reject this policy."

Labour Friends of Israel chair Mark Sewards MP said on social media that this was “exactly the right decision”.

Burnham’s words at PMQs ruling out agreements between Labour and the Green Party came hours after the JC published an opinion piece by Reform UK leader Nigel Farage urging Labour to explicitly reject coalitions with the Green Party following their decision to equate Zionism with racism.

Conservative MP Dame Harriet Baldwin, who asked Burnham about Labour’s position on alliances with the Greens, reacted to today’s news by saying she was pleased that her question to the prime minister had had a positive impact.

I am pleased that my #PMQ had such an impact 👇 https://t.co/DWDXh8GMLx — Harriett Baldwin (@hbaldwin) October 15, 2026

The Green Party has been contacted for comment.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated