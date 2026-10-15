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Reject antisemitic ‘Zionism is racism’ policy or local government power-sharing deals will end, Labour tell Greens

‘This isn’t an issue of party politics; it’s about doing what is right,’ says Labour chair

October 15, 2026 11:59
GettyImages-2297406453.jpg
Bridget Phillipson, Minister for Women and Equalities and Party Chair, speaking at Labour's annual conference (Picture: Getty Images).

By

Lorin Bell-Cross

2 min read
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The Labour Party will end local government power-sharing agreements with the Green Party unless it explicitly disavows the “Zionism is racism” policy.

Labour has asked local groups which have those arrangements – including in cities such as Sheffield and local authorities such as Lewes – to seek assurances from their Green counterparts that they explicitly reject the policy adopted at their party’s annual conference earlier this month.

The guidance issued by Labour on Thursday was also emphatic that unless local Green partners called on their national party to reconsider the policy within seven days, “any local power sharing agreement will end”.

At Prime Minister’s Questions yesterday, Andy Burnham repeated his criticism of the Greens’ new policy, describing it as “antisemitic” and, for the first time, ruling out any “partnership” with the party.

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Topics:

Labour Party

Zionism

Green Party

Zack Polanski

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