Observers baffled after Miliband describes Flydubai terror attack as ‘incident’

Responding to Miliband on X, Oren Marmorstein, the head of the European Bureau at Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said: “Mr Foreign Secretary, you misspelt the word 'Terror'.”

Yosef Haddad, an Israeli parliamentary candidate for right-wing party Amcha Israel, commented: “By ‘incident’ you mean a terrorist stabbing the pilot and trying to hijack and crash a civilian airliner with 170 people aboard? We don’t need your ‘concern’ Ed.”

Some of the foreign secretary’s domestic political rivals were also quick to criticise his choice of words.

Nadhim Zahawi, the former Conservative chancellor and now member of Reform UK, commented: “Words matter. This was a terror attack. The brave Indian pilot and Israeli passengers helped avert catastrophe. Why is it so difficult to name and condemn Islamist terrorism? Britain needs clarity and leadership.”

Laila Cunningham, the party’s candidate for mayor of London, added that it was “scary” that this was how Miliband saw the matter.

“One pilot stabbed the other and tried to crash a commercial plane full of passengers. If this is just an incident, what exactly would this government deem a terrorist attack?” she asked.

In an earlier interview with US television station Fox News, Netanyahu praised the heroism of the plane’s pilot and crew for preventing a mass-casualty event.

He also said it was “too early to say” whether Iran had any involvement in the foiled terror attack.

However, Miliband’s approach to Iran, especially in the light of the regime’s apparent involvement in an alleged foiled plot near RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire, has been questioned.

Five British nationals were arrested and yesterday the prime minister revealed that there were “strong indications that Iran played a part in what happened”.

Tom Tugendhat, his Conservative shadow, blasted his decision to meet and be photographed handshaking Iran’s foreign minister at the United Nations last month, commenting: “Shaking hands with one of the architects or supporters of the violence is not representing the interests of the British people.”