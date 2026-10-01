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Observers baffled after Miliband describes Flydubai terror attack as ‘incident’

The foreign secretary was rebuked by Israeli officials and political rivals

October 1, 2026 14:15
Copy of Ed Miliband GettyImages-2297524664
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 28: Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband speaks during day two of the Labour Party Conference at Liverpool Experience Campus on September 28, 2026 in Liverpool, England. Labour enters its annual party conference with a polling boost holding a four-point lead with 27% of the vote under new Prime Minister Andy Burnham. He took over the leadership in July this year and has since driven a turnaround in the party's fortunes. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

By

Lorin Bell-Cross

1 min read
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Ed Miliband has been strongly criticised for describing the foiled terror attack on a flight between Dubai and Tel Aviv as an “incident”.

In a post on social media, the foreign secretary said he was “deeply concerned about the incident that occurred on the Flydubai flight to Israel and very relieved that the plane landed safely thanks to the actions of those on board”.

He continued: “All of my thoughts are with those injured in the attack and all those on the plane, as well as their families.”

However, his use of the phrase “incident” to describe the attempt to down the Flydubai airliner, which was carrying 174 people from Dubai to Tel Aviv, was subject to widespread criticism.

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Topics:

Flydubai terror attack

Ed Miliband

Labour Party

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