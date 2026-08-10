Become a Member
Politics

Nick Timothy condemns London Islamic march as ‘celebrating antisemitic and terrorist state of Iran’

Images from the march showed attendees holding Iranian flags and images of slain Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei

August 10, 2026 13:07
Arbaeen.png
Attendees at the Arbaeen Procession wearing Ayatollah Khamenei headbands in Marble Arch, London, on August 9, 2026 (Courtesy)

By

Jacob Jaffa

1 min read
Add us as a preferred source

Shadow Justice Secretary Nick Timothy has condemned a large Islamic march which took place in central London over the weekend as celebrating the antisemitic and terrorist state of Iran”.

Thousands of people marched through the capital on Sunday for the Arbaeen Procession, which aims to recreate the eponymous gathering in Karbala, Iraq, to commemorate the martyrdom of Husayn Ibn Ali, grandson of Muhammad.

Organisers described the procession as designed to “replicate the world’s largest peaceful gathering”.

However, footage from the march showed some attendees carrying Iranian flags and images of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in US-Israeli airstrikes in February.

To get more Politics news, click here to sign up for our free politics newsletter.

Topics:

Iran

Islam

Ayatollah Khamenei

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper