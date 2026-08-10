Nick Timothy condemns London Islamic march as ‘celebrating antisemitic and terrorist state of Iran’

🇮🇷 “You might be forgiven for thinking this is Tehran." 🇬🇧



Pro-Iranian regime marchers display images of Ayatollah Khamenei across central London yesterday.



“But no, it is London. Where those who live among us openly celebrate the antisemitic and terrorist state of Iran,”… pic.twitter.com/YHMkyiBx7X — The Jewish Chronicle (@JewishChron) August 10, 2026

One individual was also seen wearing a Palestinian-style keffiyeh emblazoned with the face of the first supreme leader, Ruhollah Khomeini, as well as Khamenei and his son, Mojtaba, who succeeded him in the post.

Commenting on the clips on X, Timothy wrote: “You might be forgiven for thinking this is Tehran.

“But no, it is London, where those who live among us openly celebrate the antisemitic and terrorist state of Iran.”

He also criticised footage from the same march of “mass sex-segregated prayers” in Marble Arch, calling the event an “act of domination”.

It comes after Timothy warned that “support for actual terrorism goes unpunished” in the UK after it emerged that a Shia preacher who mourned a slain Hezbollah fighter would not be charged with any offences under counter-terrorism legislation.

Shadow justice secretary Nick Timothy speaking at Conservative Friends of Israel's annual lunch (Image: CFI).

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The JC revealed last month that, despite “multiple reports” to Counter-Terrorism Police, British authorities would not arrest London-born preacher Sayed Hussain Makke.

British-Lebanese Makke mourned members of the banned Iranian-backed terror proxy Hezbollah – including a British friend who died fighting for the group – and members of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

In the wake of the decision, Timothy warned: “Prosecutors have been willing to enforce de facto blasphemy laws using the Public Order Act, yet expressing support for actual terrorist violence goes unpunished.

“It is time we targeted enforcement and prosecutions at where the real threat lies – from Islamist extremists.”