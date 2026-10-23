Miliband heads to Turkey for talks on Hormuz and Saudi Arabia

Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband will join talks on the Strait of Hormuz and the situation in Saudi Arabia, hosted in Turkey on Friday.

It comes as traffic through the key shipping lane remains down on levels before the start of the Iran War and amid the recent surge in fighting between Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis and Saudi Arabia.

The UK said this week it would extend its military support for the Saudis, providing British fighter jets to shoot down Houthi drones and missiles fired into the kingdom.

The meeting brings together the European E4 grouping of UK, France, Germany and Italy with the so-called R4 countries of Egypt, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey.