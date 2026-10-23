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Miliband heads to Turkey for talks on Hormuz and Saudi Arabia

The foreign secretary is expected to call out the destabilising tactics of the Iranian regime, while calling for a diplomatic resolution to the conflict

October 23, 2026 10:24
Miliband.jpg
Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband attends a panel discussion during the Warsaw Security Forum in Warsaw, Poland, on October 13, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

1 min read
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Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband will join talks on the Strait of Hormuz and the situation in Saudi Arabia, hosted in Turkey on Friday.

It comes as traffic through the key shipping lane remains down on levels before the start of the Iran War and amid the recent surge in fighting between Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis and Saudi Arabia.

The UK said this week it would extend its military support for the Saudis, providing British fighter jets to shoot down Houthi drones and missiles fired into the kingdom.

The meeting brings together the European E4 grouping of UK, France, Germany and Italy with the so-called R4 countries of Egypt, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

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Topics:

Ed Miliband

Iran

Saudi Arabia

Strait of Hormuz

Turkey

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