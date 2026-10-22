Israeli jets deployed to Iranian border amid fear of Houthi strikes

Zamir subsequently said the military would ensure the election proceeded “without external interference”. Israel’s Channel 12 also reported that senior security officials were concerned that escalating rhetoric could encourage Iran to launch a pre-emptive attack.

Per the report, Zamir added: “The mission of defending the State of Israel is shared by all of us and is greater than any disagreement. The IDF is the people’s army, and unity within it is essential to its strength.”

Defence Minister Israel Katz issued a separate warning, alleging that Iran and its regional allies were considering attacks intended to influence Israel’s election.

“In recent days, we have identified attempts by our enemies, foremost among them Iran and its proxies, to carry out terror attacks that would affect the results of the election in Israel,” he said.

Katz added that “the Iranian regime is at its weakest point ever, and we identify that this weakness could lead it to take the most extreme measures, including against the State of Israel”.

“Our message to the Iranian regime is clear: We see your attempts, we are prepared to thwart them, and we are ready to strike you with full force. If Iran attacks Israel, Iran will burn!”

The reports come after the US ordered its diplomatic personnel to leave Saudi Arabia following deadly attacks linked to Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi movement.

Washington has begun reducing its diplomatic presence in the Gulf region as attacks against Saudi Arabia intensify.

Troops stationed in Jordan, Qatar and Kuwait have also been moved, a US official told NBC News.

The US State Department ordered non-emergency government employees and their families to leave Saudi Arabia following the strikes.

Officials have also indicated that family members could be withdrawn from other US diplomatic missions in the Gulf.

State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott explained the decision on X, saying: “Iranian-supported Houthis have increasingly engaged in hostilities against Saudi Arabia, including attacks on civilian airports and other critical infrastructure resulting in civilian casualties and severe travel disruptions.”