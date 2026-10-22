Israeli jets deployed to Iranian border amid fear of Houthi strikes

Dozens of Israeli fighter jets and refuelling aircraft have reportedly been deployed to Iran’s borders in a military operation that has raised concerns about a possible escalation of the regional conflict.
According to Axios, the Israeli aircraft travelled through Syrian and Iraqi airspace along a route resembling a potential attack on Iran before turning back shortly before reaching Iranian territory.
Israeli officials reportedly informed Washington beforehand, describing the operation as a military exercise intended to demonstrate Israel’s capabilities and deter Iranian aggression ahead of Israel’s upcoming elections.
Axios previously reported that Prime Minister Netanyahu had sought to resume strikes on the Islamic Republic, but US President Trump ultimately decided against launching another offensive before the US midterm elections.
IDF Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir has reportedly warned his American counterpart, General Dan Caine, that renewed fighting before Israel’s elections on Tuesday could trigger Iranian retaliation and force the vote to be postponed.
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