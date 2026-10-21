Become a Member
Israel

Yair Golan accuses Netanyahu of plotting fresh Iran strikes to serve ‘political and personal considerations’

A new report has suggested that Netanyahu planned to launch a new assault on the Islamic Republic, but was stopped by US President Trump

October 21, 2026 16:09
F261006TG11.jpg
Yair Golan, chairman of the Democrats party, attends the Shabtai Shavit World Summit on Counter-Terrorism at Reichman University in Herzliya on October 6, 2026 (Flash90)

By

Hayley Cregor

2 min read
Add us as a preferred source

Yair Golan, the leader of the Democrats in Israel, has condemned Prime Minister Netanyahu following allegations that the premier planned fresh strikes against Iran just weeks before the upcoming Knesset elections.

Per the Financial Times, Netanyahu was preparing to launch a major new military offensive against the Islamic Republic earlier this month, but US President Trump intervened to prevent the operation from going ahead.

Citing three people familiar with the plans, the newspaper reported on Wednesday that the Israeli prime minister had instructed the military to prepare a sustained bombing campaign for the weekend of October 10.

The proposed operation would reportedly have targeted Iranian nuclear facilities, power plants, civilian infrastructure and sites connected to the regime.

To get more Israel news, click here to sign up for our free Israel Briefing newsletter.

Topics:

Yair Golan

Iran

Israeli Politics

Benjamin Netanyahu

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper