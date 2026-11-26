“I do not believe that Jewish employees are the only ones expected to justify their existence, but the overwhelming message I am hearing is that for Jewish employees this has become the norm.”

Mann will also say: “For a tiny community, some, the ones others defined as ‘good’ Jews get a free pass to build their career, whilst others are pigeon-holed as bad Jews. Obviously not the term ever used, but other descriptors will do.

“‘Apologists’, ‘naivety’, ‘Zionist’. ‘People not to be trusted’, ‘incapable of perspective’. And these are usually delivered through vague but deliberate metaphors.”

The Labour peer will also warn that he has seen evidence “of both snap decisions and strategic planning being impacted by a bias that swings from conscious to unconscious without effort” and will warn that.

“Jewish journalists and other media specialists are abandoning the BBC not because of their skill set, their work ethic or their demographic, but simply because they feel that the organisation is no longer for them.”

As part of his probe, Mann will seek to speak “in total confidence to every single Jewish employee or contractor of the BBC, past and present. To hear their stories, to give a voice to their perspectives”.

He insisted that he was undertaking his review as a big supporter of the state broadcaster, adding: “It is precisely because I believe in the future of the BBC that I need to intervene now and in this way.”

During an interview with The Times, Lord Mann said the BBC’s problems were “institutional”.

“And the things that the BBC have done to try and sort things out have not worked,” he added.

“People do not feel confident in raising it within the BBC.”

He also suggested that some Jewish reporters had been effectively censored, saying: “There are lots of incidents where people come forward with a good story and it’s turned down.

“Comments are made to them, which are ‘you’re only doing this because you’re Jewish’… it makes an unwelcome, even hostile, work environment.”

Earlier this year, he published a separate review of the NHS, in which he found some Jewish patients had put off seeking treatment because of concerns about antisemitism.

He also said NHS staff should not wear pro-Palestine or Israel badges and called for “clear leadership across the NHS” to “rebuild confidence and trust across communities”.

The BBC has been under increasing pressure since it was revealed that it paid Oscar-winning producer Lucie Kon a £400,000 settlement after she threatened to take the corporation to an employment tribunal over alleged racial and religious discrimination.

Kon, who is Jewish, claimed she was “forced out” of the broadcaster because she challenged what she saw as its culture of antisemitism.

The announcement of Lord Mann’s review was also welcomed by the Board of Deputies.

Phil Rosenberg, Board president, said: “The accounts we have heard from British Jews working at the corporation are deeply concerning. Everyone should feel able to be open about their Jewish identity in their workplace, without fear of prejudice or discrimination.

“The BBC is an important national institution and should be setting the gold standard for an inclusive workplace and impartial broadcasting.

“We stand ready to support both Lord Mann and the BBC in addressing these concerns, rebuilding confidence within the Jewish community and ensuring that the BBC sets an example for other broadcasters to follow.”

A spokesperson for the BBC said: “We take any and all allegations of discrimination extremely seriously – there is no place for it at the BBC.

“We have introduced compulsory training on antisemitism for all our staff, and we actively encourage colleagues to report any incidences or concerns they have.

“We are determined to ensure the BBC is a place where everyone can be themselves and feel accepted.”

Join the JC on November 30 for a candid conversation with Lucie about her battle with the BBC.

You can buy tickets here.

Additional reporting by the Press Association