Become a Member
Politics

Fears over religious intimidation in St Pancras by-election after Gaza activists told voters they would ‘go to hell’ for backing Labour

Revealed: Threats made outside polling station in May raise concerns ahead of upcoming contest

September 18, 2026 07:00
GettyImages-2277368797.jpg
Aerial photograph looking north over the Bloomsbury and Somers Town districts of central London (Image: Getty)

By

Jane Prinsley

4 min read
Add us as a preferred source

Voters in the London constituency being contested by Green leader Zack Polanski were accosted by keffiyeh-clad campaigners saying they would “go to hell” if they backed “genocidal” Labour, witnesses have told the JC.

Activists near a polling station in Somers Town in Holborn and St Pancras allegedly made the threats during May’s local elections while urging voters to support the pro-Palestine Camden People’s Alliance (CPA).

The CPA is led by antizionist independent Andrew Feinstein, who is now supporting the Green Party – which has accepted his endorsement – in the October 8 by-election.

Katie Lam, the shadow communities secretary, has described the revelation as “extremely alarming” and said the Electoral Commission should probe any reports of voter intimidation.

To get more Politics news, click here to sign up for our free politics newsletter.

Topics:

Green Party

Zack Polanski

Gaza

Israel

Sir Keir Starmer

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper