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Farage hints at reversing Labour’s Israel sanctions

The Reform UK leader spoke to Israel’s foreign minister

September 10, 2026 15:47
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Reform UK leader Nigel Farage speaks during the Reform UK National Conference, at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham. Picture date: Saturday September 5, 2026. (Image: Will Colebourne/PA Wire)

By

Lorin Bell-Cross

2 min read
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Nigel Farage has hinted that his party might reverse the sanctions against Israeli settlements in the West Bank introduced by Ed Miliband.

On Wednesday, the leader of Reform UK spoke with Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar following the British government’s decision to introduce what the foreign secretary described as a “comprehensive sanctions regime”.

Sa’ar, who earlier that day also spoke with opposition leader Kemi Badenoch and shadow foreign secretary Tom Tugendhat, described his conversation with Farage as “great”.

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Topics:

Nigel Farage

Israel

Settlements

Labour Party

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