Labour and the Greens are engaged in an anti-Israel ‘race to the bottom’

Andy Burnham and his calamitous sidekick Ed Miliband are said to have been caught unawares about Israel’s robust response to their malicious lashing out at Israel.
That isn’t remotely believable. The UK’s own Embassy in Israel warned the government that the enforcement of trade restrictions would not be possible. Jewish community groups and the Chief Rabbi made repeated overtures about the harm it would cause – not only to the bilateral relationship, but the Jewish community’s own security in the UK. It didn’t take a political genius to predict that Israel – in the midst of a bruising election campaign – would be compelled to act and stand up for itself.
Of course, with a by-election in the offing against the equally Israel-obsessed Green Party, Burnham and Miliband chose to recklessly rush ahead. These two parties are in a race to the bottom in their desperation to show how hostile they can be to the world’s only Jewish state. The far-left cranks and Islamists can’t believe their luck.
Lest it be forgotten, these trade restrictions – and the vitriolic tone in which they were announced – are targeted against one of the UK’s most important allies. Regardless of your views on Israeli settlements in the West Bank, this is not how friends conduct themselves. National security and keeping allies close in a dangerous world must always take precedence.
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