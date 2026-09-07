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Downing Street rejects Mike Huckabee’s claim that Britain’s government ‘hates Jews’

Andy Burnham’s spokesperson described Israel as an ‘ally’ and ‘important strategic partner’ despite looming sanctions

September 7, 2026 15:31
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Prime Minister Andy Burnham departs 10 Downing Street to address the House of Commons on September 01, 2026 in London, England. (Getty Images)

By

Lorin Bell-Cross

1 min read
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Downing Street has rejected a claim by the US ambassador to Israel that the British government is motivated by “Jew hate”.

On Saturday night, Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs criticised foreign secretary Ed Miliband, who is Jewish, for sharing what it described as “stories not facts” about the aid flowing into Gaza.

American envoy to Jerusalem Mike Huckabee shared the Israeli post on social media, adding: “The Brits have lost it. The Jew hate of their government knows no boundaries and knows no facts.”

Speaking to reporters on Monday, a Downing Street spokesperson said: “We completely reject that assertion.”

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Topics:

Andy Burnham

Sanctions

Settlements

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