Downing Street rejects Mike Huckabee’s claim that Britain’s government ‘hates Jews’

They added: “We're committed to protecting Jewish communities in the UK, and continue to engage with community leaders and groups. The government is investing almost £318 million over three years to protect Jewish communities, crack down on antisemitic extremism and hostile state activity, and tackle antisemitism in schools, universities, and local communities.”

Burnham’s spokesperson did not say whether official representations had been made to the Trump administration or the US State Department.

Tensions are high between London and Jerusalem as Britain looks set to impose sanctions on Israel in response to settlement construction in the West Bank.

The spokesperson did not comment on when sanctions were coming, but did say that the government would “set out a comprehensive set of measures to respond to Israeli government policies, protect the viability of the Palestinian state, and support a just and lasting peace for Israelis and Palestinians.

"We've been consistently clear in our view that Israeli settlements are illegal under international law, and that they threaten the future of the two-state solution.”

The prime minister reaffirmed that message in a call to the Emir of Qatar, saying, according to an official report of the conversation: “The expansion of illegal settlements in the West Bank was unacceptable and set out how the UK would announce comprehensive measures in response in due course.”

Burnham has yet to speak to Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu since taking office in July.

Despite the frosty relations between the UK and Israel, Burnham’s spokesperson still described Israel as an ally.

He told reporters: “Our relationship with Israel, as with all allies…is that we're comfortable raising our concerns where necessary, and that's obviously a key part of any modern bilateral relationship. Israel is an important strategic partner for the UK. Our relationship is built on decades of cooperation, and we continue to engage regularly with the government of Israel at multiple levels across a broad range of issues.”

Challenged that introducing sanctions against an “ally” might be seen as strange, he repeated: “As with all international partners, we're comfortable raising our concerns where necessary. That is a key function of any modern bilateral relationship.”