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Vance declines to join Trump in backing Netanyahu for re-election

‘BIBI NETANYAHU WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN,’ wrote the US President, offering his ‘complete and total endorsement’ to Israel’s prime minister

October 20, 2026 14:59
Vance.jpg
US Vice President JD Vance takes the stage during a midterm campaign rally at the LevelUp Training Complex in Monroe, Michigan, on October 15, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

Hayley Cregor

2 min read
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US Vice President JD Vance has declined to back Benjamin Netanyahu for re-election, breaking with President Trump, who has given the Israeli prime minister his “complete and total endorsement” ahead of next week’s Israeli election.

At a midterm campaign rally in Hendersonville, North Carolina, on Monday, Vance said that his focus was on American politics, rather than the contest taking place in Israel on 27 October.

“The president has the most influential endorsement in American or international political history,” Vance told journalist Mark Halperin when asked whether he supported Netanyahu.

“I endorse American candidates, and that’s where I’m focused on the midterms. So, I’m not getting involved in Israeli elections.”

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Topics:

JD Vance

Donald Trump

Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli elections

US Politics

Israeli Politics

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