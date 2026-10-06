TikTok removes 45,000 videos in crackdown on pro-Iran election interference

TikTok confirmed on Tuesday that it had removed more than 45,000 videos that violated its election-integrity policies between June and September 2026 ahead of the October 27 Israeli elections.

The social media company also said it had removed 1,431 accounts impersonating Israeli candidates and elected officials

Included in the removals, TikTok’s compliance teams dismantled a five-account network in June that it assessed was operated from Iran and targeted audiences in Israel and the United States using fictitious identities and pro-Iranian messaging.

A separate network of 306 accounts, with more than 12,000 followers, was removed in July after TikTok assessed that it was operated from Israel to amplify messaging about Israeli politics.