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Shas leader Aryeh Deri withdraws from party’s Knesset slate

His decision came after the party suffered a heavy on election night, dropping from 11 seats to six

November 9, 2026 11:12
Copy of F260202YS326.jpg
Shas leader Aryeh Deri in the Knesset plenum hall on February 2, 2026 (Flash90)

By

JC Reporter,

Jerusalem News Syndicate

1 min read
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Shas leader Aryeh Deri confirmed on Sunday that he will not take up the seat he won in the 26th Knesset, but will stay on as party chairman.

Deri said on X that he asked the party's Council of Torah Sages to allow him to give up his Knesset seat, and it agreed.

He said the move frees him for "in-depth tours" across the country and closer ties with the grassroots and that his seat would go to "the young representatives".

Deri said he would continue to meet weekly with the Shas faction, guide its lawmakers and oversee their work.

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Topics:

Israeli Politics

Shas

Israeli elections

Charedi

Knesset

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