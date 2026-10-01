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Rubio orders Iranian delegation out of US as talks stall

Discussions had been aimed at ending conflict, reopening Strait of Hormuz and reviving negotiations over Iran’s nuclear programme

October 1, 2026 17:08
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U.S. Secretary Of State Marco Rubio in Washington DC, July 6, 2026 (Credit: Finn Gomez/Getty Images)

By

Hayley Cregor

1 min read
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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has ordered Iran’s UN delegation, including Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, to leave the United States after indirect talks with Tehran stalled.

According to US officials cited by Axios, the move came on Monday as diplomatic efforts to end the US-Iran war lost momentum.

Qatari mediators were unable to bridge major differences between Washington and Tehran.

Araghchi had remained in New York after Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian left the city following his address to the UN General Assembly.

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Topics:

US

Iran

Iran nuclear program

Israel Iran War

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