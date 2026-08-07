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Arab-Israeli Ra’am party set to field first Jewish candidate as Segalowitz departs Yesh Atid

The former senior police officer is reportedly being lined up to replace National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir should the opposition win October’s election

August 7, 2026 16:16
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Ra'am party leader Mansour Abbas leads a faction meeting at the Knesset on January 5, 2026 (Flash90)

By

Gabrielle Apfel

1 min read
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Yesh Atid MK Yoav Segalovitz has told his colleagues that he will depart the party, following reports that he was discussing becoming the first Jewish member of Arab political party Ra’am, led by Mansour Abbas.

Segalovitz moving to Ra’am would mark a momentous occasion in Israeli political history and in Israeli Arab-Jewish relations, as the first Jewish Israeli to join the traditionally Islamist political party.

The move would also grant legitimacy to Ra’am, which Abbas is attempting to move away from its Islamist image towards a more civic offering, in order to broaden its appeal, both to voters and to a potential future coalition government.

Segalovitz commented: “I wish Yesh Atid and the Beyachad party great success, as they continue to act resolutely for the citizens of the State of Israel”.

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Topics:

Israeli Politics

Israel

Israeli elections

Arab Israelis

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