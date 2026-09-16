Immersive October 7 art installation brought to Tel Aviv rooftop

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An immersive art installation documenting how Israeli society has coped in the three years since October 7 2023 is being staged on the rooftop of a Tel Aviv mall.
Named We Shall Rise, the exhibition, on top of Azrieli Mall, explores the experience of war, grief and recovery, bringing together acclaimed Israeli photographer Ziv Koren and writer and poet Noam Horev.
Featuring 10 large-scale structures onto which works are projected using video-mapping technology, it combines photography, film and the written word.
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