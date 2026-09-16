Immersive October 7 art installation brought to Tel Aviv rooftop

Highlights include a segment named “A Grey Sunrise”, depicting the morning of October 7; “The Miracle of People”, focusing on civilian mobilisation; and “The Human Spirit”, exploring heroism and recovery. The titular segment, “We Shall Rise”, is centred on the themes of hope and renewal.

Koren, who has documented events since the morning of the Hamas-led terror attacks, said the creators wanted to produce an experience “that is not only viewed, but truly immersive”.

“For me, this is not merely an installation of documentation, but an attempt to engage with the living memory of this period – its pain and loss, but also its vitality and the capacity to rise,” he said.

Horev said he had encountered stories “in rehabilitation wards, in the remnants of homes, in military outposts” since October 7.

“To document them in writing is, for me, a mission,” he said.

“This installation is, in essence, the story of us all.”

The exhibition also draws on Koren’s photography books and Horev’s poetry, alongside texts written specifically for the project.

We Shall Rise runs at the Azrieli Tel Aviv Mall rooftop until the end of October. Admission is free for soldiers who present valid military ID.