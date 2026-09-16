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Israel

Immersive October 7 art installation brought to Tel Aviv rooftop

‘We Shall Rise’ is ‘an attempt to engage with the living memory’ of this period in Israel’s history

September 16, 2026 11:54
We shall rise image courtesy Zia Koren.jpg
Part of the 'We Shall Rise' installation at the Azrieli Mall in Tel Aviv (Photo: Courtesy of Ziv Koren)

By

Melanie Swan

1 min read
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This story originally appeared in the JC’s Israel Briefing newsletter. You can sign up to the daily briefing here

An immersive art installation documenting how Israeli society has coped in the three years since October 7 2023 is being staged on the rooftop of a Tel Aviv mall.

Named We Shall Rise, the exhibition, on top of Azrieli Mall, explores the experience of war, grief and recovery, bringing together acclaimed Israeli photographer Ziv Koren and writer and poet Noam Horev.

Featuring 10 large-scale structures onto which works are projected using video-mapping technology, it combines photography, film and the written word.

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Topics:

October 7 commemoration

Tel Aviv

Art

Remembrance

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