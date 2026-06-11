Photo exhibition spotlights joy, agony and daily life for Israelis and Palestinians

A powerful new photographic exhibition is running in London, which aims to show the complexities of daily life for Israelis and Palestinians.
Testimonies from a troubled land, in Hoxton, hosted by the New Israel Fund UK in partnership with Israeli organisation Local Testimony, showcases a broad spectrum of moments caught on camera, from the joy of a released hostage to the agony caused by war, terror and settler violence and the surge of angry protests against the Israeli government.
The photos were taken by Israeli and Palestinian photojournalists and were selected from Local Testimony 2025, the leading annual exhibition of photojournalism and documentary photography at MUZA – the Eretz Israel Museum in Tel Aviv.
David Davidi-Brown, chief executive of the New Israel Fund UK, told the JC: “The reason we wanted to bring this exhibition to the UK is that we think these images tell a very complex story about the reality in Israel and the West Bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza, or Israel and Palestine.”
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