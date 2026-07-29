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Ido Hevroni

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Ido Hevroni

Opinion

How The Odyssey is helping IDF soldiers process the trauma of war

Reading Homer’s epic poems can feel like group therapy, says this professor

July 29, 2026 10:30
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At the end of the second class on the Iliad I taught this year, one of my students – a veteran of the recent war – came up to me, his voice shaking. “Tell me,” he said, “this Homer, he must have fought in a real war!” It was really a plea: “He describes my experience better than anything I have come across; I wish I could talk to him about what is troubling me.”

I could not put him in a room with Homer but reading his work over the rest of the course did something almost as powerful for that student and for many others I teach at Shalem College in Jerusalem: helping them engage meaningfully with their experience of the war that began on October 7, 2023, in ways as relevant as any military debrief or group therapy session they have attended since.

Responses from other soldiers to articles I have published on this subject over the past two years taught me that their experience is far from unique. Reading groups for veterans built around Homer exist in many parts of the world, and the runaway success of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, released this month, suggests Homer’s pull is not limited to soldiers. What can an ancient epic offer people living in a world so different from the one for which it was written?

The Odyssey features several poets; one, the blind Demodocus, played by Travis Scott, was regarded by later generations as a stand-in for Homer himself. But poets are not the poem’s only storytellers – the hero tells stories too. At his last stop before reaching home, the island of the Phaeacians – an episode Nolan’s film cut – Odysseus recounts everything that happened to him over the previous ten years.

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Topics:

Gaza war

Hamas

IDF

Israel

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