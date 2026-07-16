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‘We want students who ask wonderful questions – that’s more important than having all the right answers’

Shalem College president Russ Roberts tells the JC how a classical liberal arts education underpins a deep commitment to learning and the State of Israel

July 16, 2026 11:34
Russ Roberts Headshot - 2026.jpg
Russ Roberts, president of Shalem College

By

Jane Prinsley

6 min read
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Its ethos is that of a traditional liberal arts college underpinned by millennia-old classical education.

But Shalem College is also an innately modern Israeli institution, unreservedly committed to the Jewish state.

In recent years, students who have been deployed by the IDF to the front lines in Gaza and Lebanon have stayed in touch with classes through especially created video uploads.

So devoted are they to the curriculum that on returning from the fighting, many choose to come straight back to Shalem before going back home.

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