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Ben & Jerry’s launches ‘Israel flavour’ ice cream – with Star of David fudge

The latest offering is called, appropriately, Milk and Honey

June 23, 2026 15:32
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In a case of 'it does what it says on the tub', Ben & Jerry's Israel has launched a new offering, Milk & Honey (Photo: Ben & Jerry's Israel)

By

JC Reporter

2 min read

Ben & Jerry’s Israel has launched an ice cream that it is billing as “the most Israeli flavour there is” – milk and honey.

In a case of “it does what it says on the tub”, the ice cream combines milk, cream and honey, and it also contains chocolate fudge pieces shaped like Stars of David.

All of the ingredients are sourced from produce grown in collaboration with farmers, local businesses, and social organisations from the south of Israel and the Gaza envelope.

Unveiling the new flavour, the business said: “In the wake of the events of October 7, as a company based in the south that employs hundreds of workers from the region, we at Ben & Jerry’s Israel felt a responsibility to play an active role in the region’s recovery process.

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Topics:

Food

Ben & Jerry's

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