Netanyahu warns Turkey against deploying troops in southern Syria after airbase strike

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has issued a stark warning to Turkey after Israel bombed a Syrian airbase to prevent Ankara from deploying troops there.
“We will not tolerate a Turkish military entrenchment moving southward, because it threatens us,” he said in an army-radio podcast.
“The message got through, but apparently they didn’t hear it. So we made sure they understood it better,” he said, adding simply: “Don’t.”
He was speaking after Israeli warplanes hit the runway and storage facilities at the Abu al-Duhur military airbase in Syria’s Idlib province in the early hours of Tuesday. There were no reported deaths or injuries.
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