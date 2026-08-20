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Netanyahu warns Turkey against deploying troops in southern Syria after airbase strike

Jerusalem accused Damascus of preparing to violate a new security pact, which has been touted as a forerunner to a potential peace deal

August 20, 2026 11:25
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Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Ilia YEFIMOVICH / AFP via Getty)

By

John Jeffay

1 min read
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Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has issued a stark warning to Turkey after Israel bombed a Syrian airbase to prevent Ankara from deploying troops there.

“We will not tolerate a Turkish military entrenchment moving southward, because it threatens us,” he said in an army-radio podcast.

“The message got through, but apparently they didn’t hear it. So we made sure they understood it better,” he said, adding simply: “Don’t.”

He was speaking after Israeli warplanes hit the runway and storage facilities at the Abu al-Duhur military airbase in Syria’s Idlib province in the early hours of Tuesday. There were no reported deaths or injuries.

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Topics:

Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu

Syria

Turkey

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