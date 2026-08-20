Netanyahu warns Turkey against deploying troops in southern Syria after airbase strike

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has issued a stark warning to Turkey after Israel bombed a Syrian airbase to prevent Ankara from deploying troops there.

“We will not tolerate a Turkish military entrenchment moving southward, because it threatens us,” he said in an army-radio podcast.

“The message got through, but apparently they didn’t hear it. So we made sure they understood it better,” he said, adding simply: “Don’t.”

He was speaking after Israeli warplanes hit the runway and storage facilities at the Abu al-Duhur military airbase in Syria’s Idlib province in the early hours of Tuesday. There were no reported deaths or injuries.