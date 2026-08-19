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Israeli attack on airbase could have sparked ‘military confrontation’ with Syria and Turkey, says US envoy

Tom Barrack insists the strikes on the Syrian site ‘carried a real risk of rapid escalation’

August 19, 2026 09:46
Syria.jpg
(Illustrative) A military helicopter flies above a Syrian flag during the Syria Summer Family Festival in Damascus on August 9, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

Lianne Kolirin

2 min read
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Israel’s attack on an airbase in Syria could have sparked a ‘military confrontation’ with Turkey and Damascus, according to US special envoy Tom Barrack.

On Tuesday night Israel confirmed it had hit the Abu al-Duhur base in Idlib on Monday, claiming it had done so to prevent a planned Turkish deployment to the site.

“Israel and Syria agreed to a status quo in security matters, which Syria was on the verge of breaching by permitting Turkish troops to deploy at an airbase near Aleppo,” read a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The spokesperson said Israel “repeatedly warned Syria that such a deployment would pose a threat to Israel’s security”.

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Topics:

Israel

Syria

Turkey

IDF

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