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Syrian security pact could pave way for peace deal with Israel, says al-Sharaa

However, the former jihadist insisted his country would not relinquish its claim to the Golan Heights

July 27, 2026 15:59
al-Sharaa.jpg
President al-Sharaa of Syria during a meeting with US President Trump at the Beştepe Presidential Compound during the Nato Summit in Ankara, Turkey, on July 08, 2026 (Getty Images)

By

Melanie Swan

1 min read
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This story originally appeared in the JC Israel Briefing. You can sign up to receive the briefing daily here.

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa has said his government is working towards a security agreement with Israel that could eventually pave the way for peace between the two countries, while insisting Syria would not relinquish its claim to the Golan Heights.

In an interview with Al Jazeera, al-Sharaa said Damascus was seeking to avoid further conflict with Israel.

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Topics:

Syria

Israel

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